Police are exploring a link between two assaults in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast, which left one victim hospitalised.

Two men were injured in incidents at the same hotel which were reported shortly after midnight on Monday, March 10.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The first assault reportedly happened inside a hotel in the area which left the injured party with an eye injury which did not require medical attention at the scene.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"And some time later, NI Ambulance Service attended a report of a second man outside the same hotel with a head injury. Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"Officers are investigating and would ask anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference number 6 10/03/25.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.