Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: "It was reported shortly before 12.20am on Sunday morning that two men had been assaulted by two other men in the Derrymacash Road area.

"The two victims, aged in their 30s and 50s, were repeatedly punched and kicked in an unprovoked attack and were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have any information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 38 13/11/22,” he added.

