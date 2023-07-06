Two men charged in connection with the alleged murder of Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena have been further remanded in custody.

Brandon Rainey (26), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering Chloe (21) in early June. The charge sheet refers to the period June 2-5.

Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), of Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with attempting to impede justice by allegedly 'concealing evidence' around the alleged murder between June 2-5.

Both accused appeared separately on a video link from the same prison on Thursday, at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Both spoke to confirm they could see and hear the court.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo submitted by PSNI

A prosecutor said the full file in the case is still to be received from police. Rainey has not applied for bail since being charged.

At a previous court Gordon's case had been listed as a bail application but a defence lawyer said that was not going ahead on that occasion as she understood there was an objection to an address in Ballymena. She had told that court an alternative bail address was being sought.

The earlier court had been told a possible bail application could be made on July 6. However, at the July 6 court no bail application was made by Gordon. No further details were given to the court regarding the defendants.

Both men were further remanded in custody to August 3.

