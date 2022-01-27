Men charged over ‘anti-Irish Sea border’ graffiti have cases further adjourned

Two men accused of an ‘anti-Irish Sea border’ graffiti blitz in Larne have had their cases further adjourned.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 10:00 am
Mitchell Leeburn (26), of Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, and William Donnell (22), of Waterfall Road, Raloo, who are both charged with eight counts of criminal damage and a further count of possessing an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property, deny all the allegations, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

The alleged offences are linked to Larne in February, 2021.

The charges relate to graffiti at a variety of locations including retail outlets, walls and a billboard.

A defence barrister told an earlier court the allegations relate to “spray painting around the Larne area to do with the Protocol”.

The cases have been adjourned to February 8 to fix a date for a contest.