Men charged over ‘anti-Irish Sea border’ graffiti have cases further adjourned

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Mitchell Leeburn (26), of Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, and William Donnell (22), of Waterfall Road, Raloo, who are both charged with eight counts of criminal damage and a further count of possessing an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property, deny all the allegations, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

The alleged offences are linked to Larne in February, 2021.

The charges relate to graffiti at a variety of locations including retail outlets, walls and a billboard.

A defence barrister told an earlier court the allegations relate to “spray painting around the Larne area to do with the Protocol”.