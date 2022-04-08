Men charged with kidnap and attempted murder haves cases further adjourned

The accused are: David Coleman (36), of Fountain Place in Ballymena; Mark Bradshaw (51), of High Street in Ballymena; David Philip Cherry (39), of Waveney Park, Belfast; Sean Davies (39), of Queen’s Park, Saintfield and Glenn Allen Sheridan (43), of Florence Walk, Belfast.

The charges relate to October 11 last year.

A prosecutor, on April 7, told Ballymena Magistrates Court that two phones were seized from Cherry and police believed one of those belonged to Coleman. A third phone was seized from Davies. She said police were using “advanced techniques” in an attempt gain access to the phones as “passwords hadn’t been provided”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The court was told a sixth suspect was interviewed and he was bailed to allow further enquiries to be completed.

She said a suspect was arrested on March 11 and interviewed and his mobile phone was seized and submitted for examination. The prosecutor said that suspect had agreed to take part in a video identification procedure.

A previous court heard a man had been spotted lying in a field by workers in a passing bin lorry and he was only wearing Boxer shorts and shoes.

The man was severely injured and had a stab wound in his chest close to his heart and other injuries included a skull fracture, a detached and broken jaw and a slice across his face. The man was in intensive care for a number of weeks. The man’s car was found burnt out at a lane on a rural part of the Doury Road near Ballymena.

The earlier court heard following a “lengthy recovery” after coming out of sedation and having surgery, the victim made a statement to police on November 19, alleging he was invited to Coleman’s property at Fountain Place in Ballymena to “pack cocaine” due to him having an “outstanding debt” to Coleman.

The victim alleged a man went through the victim’s phone and it was alleged the victim was accused of “hacking customers’ phones” and “taking customers” from Coleman. The victim claimed a man had “laughed along” and “encouraged” Coleman to assault the victim.

The victim, the police officer told the earlier court, claimed Coleman produced a knife which was heated on a gas hob before stabbing him in the chest and putting it in his mouth and “slashing his face deeply”. The victim also alleged he was forced to strip and clean up his own blood at Coleman’s address. The victim then alleged he was put in the boot of a car and had been threatened with a knife and a hatchet and had lost consciousness.