Men due in court after Larne service station incident

Police officers received a report that a van had made off from a forecourt in the region without attempting to pay for fuel.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the NI Road Policing and Safety unit said: “The fact the occupants had taken steps to cover the numberplates on the vehicle showed their intent.

“The vehicle was stopped by officers from ANPR Intercept Team in the Police Newry, Mourne and Down area. As a result of the stop, two males were arrested for a number of offences including theft, going equipped to steal, disqualified driving and no insurance. One of the males was also wanted on warrant.”

Providing an update to this newspaper today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Larne have charged a 29-year-old man with theft, and a 22-year-old man with theft, going equipped for theft, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

“Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.