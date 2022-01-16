Men met up to ‘sort out differences’, court is told

Daryl Hughes (20), of Killowen Drive, Magherafelt, and a youth each admitted two charges of common assault on February 5, 2019.

Prosecuting counsel said they had arranged to meet outside a hotel in Magherafelt.

The lawyer said Hughes punched one of the injured parties to the head several times and kneed the other in the body.

She said the youth punched one of the victims and pushed the other into a doorway where he kicked him several times.

Counsel said the incident was witnessed by passers by who stopped and intervened.

The lawyer said the two defendants then made off from the scene.

When they were later interviewed by police about the assaults the defendants made no comment.

The prosecutor added there was no reference in the statements to the injuries sustained by the victims.

Defence lawyers pointed out that the defendants had admitted their guilt and the incident happened almost three years ago, and there has been nothing further involving the parties.