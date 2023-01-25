Two Belfast men on benefits who had gone on a drinking binge at two well-known hotels in Co Antrim after winning a '£3,000’ bet, ended up in court after getting drunk and trashing their room.

Kevin O'Neill (24), of Cliftonville Road, and Brendan Devine (24), of Limestone Road, admitted causing criminal damage to furniture and walls at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick on September 28 last year.

O'Neill also admitted being disorderly at the hotel; resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty and attempting to damage a police vehicle.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday (January, that at 2.15pm on September 28 police received a report of two male guests causing damage at the hotel where a room was smashed up.

Ballymena courthouse

The men were arguing and shouting at staff. Staff told police that "significant damage" costing '£1,898" had been caused by the men.

A defence barrister said that O'Neill was "appalled" by his behaviour".

He said that after a £3,000 bet had been won the men had been at the Galgorm Hotel and Spa where they were asked to leave "because of their behaviour".

He said that their "drinking continued" when the men then booked into The Rabbit Hotel.

The lawyer admitted that it had been an "unwarranted piece of random destruction to a hotel room". The barrister said that all of the £3,000 money was spent.

He added: "They had been at the Galgorm for a matter of days. They spent their time drinking and hotel bookings. Both hotels are not cheap and they enjoyed the full facilities of the hotels."

Another lawyer said that Devine was "remorseful".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that it had been "atrocious behaviour". He ordered both men to each do 100 hours of Community Service and they were also put on Probation for a year.

