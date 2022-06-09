Loading...

Men to appear in court following Banbridge assault

Two men have been charged following a report of an assault which took place at the Oak Lodge area of Banbridge on Monday June 6.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 9:31 am

A 45 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including kidnap, blackmail, false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. A 36 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and various motoring offences.

Both men are due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry on Thursday June 9. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 50 year old woman arrested as part of the investigation was released on police bail pending further enquiries.