Two Romanian men who admitted shoplifting in Larne are to be the subject of deportation proceedings, a court heard.

Alexandrou Dobre (52), and Ionut Cumpana (36), with addresses listed as no fixed abode in Larne, stole 'serum' worth £249 from McFarland's Pharmacy; £20 worth of food and wine from Tesco Express and £10 worth of food from Lidl on April 25 this year. Dobre also admitted illegal entry into the UK.

A defence solicitor told an earlier court the men had only arrived in the country and "seemed to have been sleeping on the streets of Larne".

The men appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from custody, where they had been remanded the previous week. The men had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter.

Ballymena courthouse

A defence lawyer said Dobre was going to be deported at the conclusion of the court proceedings.

A prosecutor said proceedings to deport Cumpana would also take place.

The court heard Dobre had previously been deported from the UK in 2019.

For the thefts, Dobre was given a five months prison term, suspended for a year, and Cumpana was given a three months jail term, suspended for a year.

