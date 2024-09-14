A Mercedes driver failed to stop after causing '£2,000' worth of damage to a parked BMW in Ballymena town centre.

The incident on Church Street at 7pm on March 5 this year was captured on CCTV.

A defence lawyer for David O'Sullivan (40), of Ballymacvea Road near Kells, said it had been a "momentary lapse" after the defendant was adjusting his radio. The Mercedes had failed to stop.

"He didn't actually realise at the time that he had damaged the mirror," the barrister added.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

After watching footage of the incident, District Judge Nigel Broderick said as well as a wing mirror being knocked off the driver of the BMW was nearly hit.

Judge Broderick said: "This was not a slight bump that one could be forgiven, perhaps, for not being aware of the damage. He took off the car's wing mirror.

"He is lucky he didn't hit the driver who had just got out and parked his vehicle. I can see no good reason why he didn't stop at the scene."

On charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop, remain and report a collision, the defendant was banned from driving for nine months and was fined £350.

The defendant was given £500 bail and is allowed to drive pending appeal.