Mercedes driver 'tailgated' at Belfast International Airport car park

A motorist who tailgated another vehicle at the long-stay car park at Belfast International Airport has admitted a charge of making off without paying a £55 parking fee.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST
Shea McGreevy (25), with an address listed as Ashbury Gardens in Bangor, committed the offence on April 3 this year, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard. His vehicle entered the car park on March 31.

The court heard that the defendant was in a Mercedes car and he had told police he had lost his parking ticket after returning from London.

A defence lawyer said that when the barrier was open the defendant "took a chance".

Motorist tailgated another vehicle at car park at Belfast International Airport. Photo by: GoogleMotorist tailgated another vehicle at car park at Belfast International Airport. Photo by: Google
Fining the defendant £100, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that he should have parked the car and spoken to somebody at the airport about his ticket situation.

The defendant has now paid back the £55. The judge said that the defendant had a "poor record".