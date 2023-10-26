Mercedes driver 'tailgated' at Belfast International Airport car park
Shea McGreevy (25), with an address listed as Ashbury Gardens in Bangor, committed the offence on April 3 this year, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard. His vehicle entered the car park on March 31.
The court heard that the defendant was in a Mercedes car and he had told police he had lost his parking ticket after returning from London.
A defence lawyer said that when the barrier was open the defendant "took a chance".
Fining the defendant £100, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that he should have parked the car and spoken to somebody at the airport about his ticket situation.
The defendant has now paid back the £55. The judge said that the defendant had a "poor record".