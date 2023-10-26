A motorist who tailgated another vehicle at the long-stay car park at Belfast International Airport has admitted a charge of making off without paying a £55 parking fee.

Shea McGreevy (25), with an address listed as Ashbury Gardens in Bangor, committed the offence on April 3 this year, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard. His vehicle entered the car park on March 31.

The court heard that the defendant was in a Mercedes car and he had told police he had lost his parking ticket after returning from London.

A defence lawyer said that when the barrier was open the defendant "took a chance".

Fining the defendant £100, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that he should have parked the car and spoken to somebody at the airport about his ticket situation.