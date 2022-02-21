Mercedes stolen from outside owner's property in Co Tyrone

Shortly after 1.30am, police received a report that a person, wearing hoody was seen driving off in the grey coloured Mercedes which was parked outside the owner’s property in the Hollows area of the town.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the theft or who may have dash-cam footage that could help police with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 82 of 21/02/22.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at their website.

Police appealing for information following theft of Mercedes at Moy.

Police are urging vehicle owners to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars.

With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security. Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates.