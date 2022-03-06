Messages to estranged wife were ‘a sort of desperation’

Kevin Michael Kerr (55), of King Street, admitted the breaches on dates between October 17-23 and November 14 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also put in place a restraining order for a period of two years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said on October 24, the injured party reported receiving three e-mails to her work address from the defendant.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

He said on October 19 she received a voice message on WhatsApp, which was also in breach of the non-molestation order.

Counsel explained the third breach took place on November 14 when the defendant visited her home address and was seen on CCTV walking in the yard and into a field.

The lawyer said the injured party felt pestered and harassed by the defendant’s behaviour.

Admitting the offences defence solicitor, Donal Heron said the defendant is an alcoholic and has been receiving treatment.

Mr Heron said the messages were a “sort of desperation” as the defendant could not accept the marriage was over because of his actions.