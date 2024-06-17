Michael McConville (74) named as victim of murder in Crossmaglen
Michael McConville, who was aged 74, was found dead in a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said: “Officers responded to a report of the death of a man in a property shortly after 7pm.
"Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Michael McConville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"He was located in a bathroom with serious head injuries – believed to have been caused by a weapon.”
"My thoughts, and that of my team, are with Mr McConville’s family and friends at this sad and also distressing time.
"A murder investigation is currently underway and a man, aged 67, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody as enquiries continue.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101.
"If you noticed, or heard, anything untoward in the Annaghmare Road area between Friday evening, June 14 and Saturday, June 16, please get in touch quoting reference number 1435 15/06/24.”