Detectives have named the man whose body was found with serious head injuries in Co Armagh on Saturday evening.

Michael McConville, who was aged 74, was found dead in a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said: “Officers responded to a report of the death of a man in a property shortly after 7pm.

"Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Michael McConville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene of a murder in Crossmaglen. Picture: Pacemake

"He was located in a bathroom with serious head injuries – believed to have been caused by a weapon.”

"My thoughts, and that of my team, are with Mr McConville’s family and friends at this sad and also distressing time.

"A murder investigation is currently underway and a man, aged 67, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody as enquiries continue.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101.