Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the death of 74-year-old Michael McConville in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen on Saturday, June 15, have charged a man with murder.

The 67-year-old man is expected to appear before Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, on Thursday, June 20.