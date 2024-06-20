Michael McConville: man (67) charged with pensioner's murder in Crossmaglen
Detectives investigating the death of 74-year-old Michael McConville in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen on Saturday, June 15, have charged a man with murder.
The 67-year-old man is expected to appear before Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, on Thursday, June 20.
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.