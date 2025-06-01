Mid and East Antrim councillors have agreed to continue with a trial of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) in a further three vehicles following a break-in at a council depot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report presented to the borough council’s Environment and Economy Committee, at a meeting, in The Braid, Ballymena, on Tuesday evening, said the burglary resulted in the theft of testing equipment containing trial data.

To date, 11,800 litres of HVO fuel has been used in the trial involving six council vehicles during the initial testing phase which started in October of last year but was halted temporarily following the break-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states that emissions from fleet fuel contribute to one quarter of the local authority’s carbon footprint. By fully adopting hydrogenated vegetable oil as an alternative fuel, it is anticipated the council could reduce the carbon footprint associated with fleet fuel by up to 90 per cent.

Mid and East Antrim council vehicle. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

It has been estimated the council’s vehicle emissions could be reduced overall from 1,733 tonnes annually to 132 tonnes. However, the council’s annual fleet fuel bill could rise from £790,000 to £898k approximately.

Speaking at the meeting, Knockagh DUP Councillor Peter Johnston said: “For us as a council, value for money is a big consideration. It is positive to note that the cost of fuel is coming down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs said it was “right that we should continue with the trial”. Carrick Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said he hoped that technology has improved.

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner commented: “Trials like this are what we have to be doing. It is good to see this coming forward. In terms of energy security, it is good to see.”

Shaun Morley, the council’s operations director, stated: “Technology has moved on quite a bit. Engines are much more resilient.”

HVO is produced from used cooking oil collected from fast food outlets. It can be fully blended with diesel and requires no modifications to diesel engines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council owns 260 vehicles worth £3.2m, councillors have been told.

A previous report said the fleet consists of bin lorries, vans, heavy goods vehicles, trailers, tractors, quads and excavators. With the exception of four small electric vans, the fleet is diesel-powered.

The council’s Draft Fleet Strategy 2023-27 will see the local authority decarbonise smaller vehicles first.

The Northern Ireland Executive has signed up to the Glasgow Deal at COP26 for the transition to 100 per cent zero emission cars and vans no later than 2035 which will require all government, council and publicly-funded fleets to have zero emissions by 2035.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter