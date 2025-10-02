Mid and East Antrim Mayor condemns graffiti at Ahoghill community centre

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 17:05 BST
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, has condemned the recent graffiti that has been extensively daubed on the community centre in Ahoghill.

The graffiti appeared on walls, doors, outdoor seating and shelters, along with fencing at the premises.

"I am extremely disappointed to see this graffiti that has marred our community centre,” Cllr Minford said.

“Unfortunately, any graffiti or damage that falls to the council to remove or repair ultimately results in a cost to ratepayers.

The graffiti appeared on walls, doors, outdoor seating, shelters, and fencing at the community centre in Ahoghill. Photos supplied by MEABC

“I have raised this issue with community police, as such unacceptable behaviour is to be condemned and cannot be allowed to continue.”

The Mayor added: "Anyone with information about vandalism or other anti-social behaviour in their area should contact police on 101.”

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council confirmed that work to remove the graffiti is being undertaken and should be completed by the end of the week.

