Mid and East Antrim Mayor condemns graffiti at Ahoghill community centre
The graffiti appeared on walls, doors, outdoor seating and shelters, along with fencing at the premises.
"I am extremely disappointed to see this graffiti that has marred our community centre,” Cllr Minford said.
“Unfortunately, any graffiti or damage that falls to the council to remove or repair ultimately results in a cost to ratepayers.
“I have raised this issue with community police, as such unacceptable behaviour is to be condemned and cannot be allowed to continue.”
The Mayor added: "Anyone with information about vandalism or other anti-social behaviour in their area should contact police on 101.”
A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council confirmed that work to remove the graffiti is being undertaken and should be completed by the end of the week.