Police officers from Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team will be conducting speed checks in the area.

It follows “numerous complaints” about drivers ignoring the 20mph speed limits around some local schools, a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We will be conducting speed checks around these areas; remember flashing amber lights on the new roads signs will show when the speed limit is in place,” the spokesperson added.

“Road safety is a priority for us, especially around schools. Please help us to keep people safe by adhering to the speed limits.”