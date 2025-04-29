Mid and East Antrim: speed checks around schools after ‘numerous complaints’ of drivers ignoring 20mph limits
The crackdown comes as pupils return to class following the holiday break.
In a statement on Monday evening (April 28), police said: “Before the Easter break we received a few complaints about drivers around our schools. We are working with a few school where parking is a problem - enforcement has been happening and tickets issued, and this will continue while offenders cannot park appropriately.
"Officers have also received numerous complaints about drivers ignoring the 20mph speed limits around some of our schools.
"Today we were conducting speed checks around these areas, remember flashing amber lights on the new roads signs will show when the speed limit is in place.
"Road safety is a priority for us, especially around schools, please help us to keep people safe by parking with consideration for others, and adhering to speed limits.”