Mid and East Antrim: speed checks around schools after ‘numerous complaints’ of drivers ignoring 20mph limits

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 10:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
PSNI Mid and East Antrim have been carrying out speed checks in response to multiple complaints of drivers ignoring 20mph zones in the vicinity of schools.

The crackdown comes as pupils return to class following the holiday break.

In a statement on Monday evening (April 28), police said: “Before the Easter break we received a few complaints about drivers around our schools. We are working with a few school where parking is a problem - enforcement has been happening and tickets issued, and this will continue while offenders cannot park appropriately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

Police have been conducting speed checks in vicinity of 20mph limits at schools. Photo: PSNIPolice have been conducting speed checks in vicinity of 20mph limits at schools. Photo: PSNI
Police have been conducting speed checks in vicinity of 20mph limits at schools. Photo: PSNI

"Officers have also received numerous complaints about drivers ignoring the 20mph speed limits around some of our schools.

"Today we were conducting speed checks around these areas, remember flashing amber lights on the new roads signs will show when the speed limit is in place.

"Road safety is a priority for us, especially around schools, please help us to keep people safe by parking with consideration for others, and adhering to speed limits.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice