Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PSNI Mid and East Antrim have been carrying out speed checks in response to multiple complaints of drivers ignoring 20mph zones in the vicinity of schools.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crackdown comes as pupils return to class following the holiday break.

In a statement on Monday evening (April 28), police said: “Before the Easter break we received a few complaints about drivers around our schools. We are working with a few school where parking is a problem - enforcement has been happening and tickets issued, and this will continue while offenders cannot park appropriately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have been conducting speed checks in vicinity of 20mph limits at schools. Photo: PSNI

"Officers have also received numerous complaints about drivers ignoring the 20mph speed limits around some of our schools.

"Today we were conducting speed checks around these areas, remember flashing amber lights on the new roads signs will show when the speed limit is in place.

"Road safety is a priority for us, especially around schools, please help us to keep people safe by parking with consideration for others, and adhering to speed limits.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.