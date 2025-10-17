Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership has urged residents to “block and delete” those behind a new scam.

In a social media post the organisation, which supports older people living in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus, said they had been made aware of a scam text message circulating in the area.

Agewell added: “It reads, ‘Morning Dad, phone dropped in water and isn't working so using an old phone for now. How are you?’ This is a scam. The scammers are hoping you will reply and ultimately transfer money to them all the while posing as your son or daughter.

"Please do not respond to this text. Block the number and delete the text.”

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership has urged residents to “block and delete” those behind a new scam. Photo: Pixabay

Agewell runs a ‘ScamSavvy’ text alert service, designed to help protect older people from becoming victims of fraud.

Working with the PSNI, it provides a weekly text message highlighting the scams currently in circulation in the area.

Anyone interested in signing up can visit meaap.co.uk/scamsavvy or telephone the Agewell Office on 02825658604.

