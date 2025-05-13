Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership's 'ScamSavvy' text alert service designed to help protect older people from becoming victims of fraud
Agewell’s ‘ScamSavvy’ service provides a weekly text message highlighting the scams currently in circulation in the area.
Anyone interested in signing up can visit www.meaap.co.uk/scamsavvy or telephone the Agewell Office on 02825658604.
The organisation works with local PSNI officers to identify current scams – some of which can be very localised.
Speaking in 2024, Jenny Marshall, Executive Director of Community Programmes at Agewell said: "Scams are something that are very prevalent for us because of the people we work with. The problem is they move very fast so you are constantly battling the next scam; you could print out literature on the scams that are out there, but it’d very quickly be out of date.
"A text message goes directly into the hands of people who need it, and can be easily shared with family and friends.”