Mid & East Antrim one of safest places to live in NI - study

Mid and East Antrim is the third safest region in NI, with just 0.96 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. according to the study. Since 2017, burglaries in M&EA have dropped an average of 12.79% each year, the fourth-largest decrease in the country. This is a 43.52% decrease to the number of burglaries experienced in neighbouring region, Antrim & Newtownabbey with 1.70 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. Mid Ulster was revealed as the safest NI region to live in with 0.93 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. It experienced the third-fewest number of burglaries in the UK overall, with 138 thefts. This is just 2.98% more than M&EA (134 thefts).