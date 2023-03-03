Mervyn Paul Johnston (63) from Magherafelt Road, Moneymore, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and handed six penalty points for exceeding the speed limit on August 6, 2022.
Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made at approximately 4.20pm on the A29 and due to the speed a fixed penalty could not be offered.
A defence lawyer said it was 39mph in excess of the speed limit for the road and the defendant sincerely regrets his actions on this occasion.
The lawyer explained that Johnston owns a car garage and an employee had left without his wages and he had been going after him to give them to him.
She added that the defendant always took great pride in his driving and had a clear licence.
Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers remarked it was “a very regrettable incident.”