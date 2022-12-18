A South Derry man grabbed a woman by her clothing and pushed her, a court was told.

Thirty-six-year-old John Christopher McKeever from Antrim View, Upperlands, faces charges of common assault and criminal damage.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until February 1, 2023 for a pre-sentence report.

Advertisement

Ms Mullan put in place a restraining order prohibiting McKeever from having contact with the alleged victim until 2024.

Court gavel.

Advertisement

The judge said she had concerns that there could be contact between the parties over the Christmas period.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 14) that on November 10 last, police received a report of a possible disturbance at a house in the Upperlands area.

Advertisement

She said they later spoke to the injured party who alleged she had been grabbed by her clothing and pushed by the defendant. She also said her mobile phone had been damaged when he threw it to the ground.

Counsel said the defendant had "no visible injuries".

She said police called at McKeever’s address and arrested him in connection with the incident. The lawyer said that the defendant made an admission to the charges.

Advertisement

The prosecution also applied to the court for a restraining order prohibiting the defendant from having any contact with the injured party.