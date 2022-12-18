Thirty-six-year-old John Christopher McKeever from Antrim View, Upperlands, faces charges of common assault and criminal damage.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until February 1, 2023 for a pre-sentence report.
Ms Mullan put in place a restraining order prohibiting McKeever from having contact with the alleged victim until 2024.
The judge said she had concerns that there could be contact between the parties over the Christmas period.
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 14) that on November 10 last, police received a report of a possible disturbance at a house in the Upperlands area.
She said they later spoke to the injured party who alleged she had been grabbed by her clothing and pushed by the defendant. She also said her mobile phone had been damaged when he threw it to the ground.
Counsel said the defendant had "no visible injuries".
She said police called at McKeever’s address and arrested him in connection with the incident. The lawyer said that the defendant made an admission to the charges.
The prosecution also applied to the court for a restraining order prohibiting the defendant from having any contact with the injured party.
A lawyer for McKeever asked the court to defer the application to allow him to consult with the defendant but District Judge Mullan said she would grant the application as she had concerns there could be contact over the Christmas period.