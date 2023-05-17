Mid Ulster: man arrested after reports of 'priest' obtaining money by fraud from older people

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that detectives in Mid Ulster CID have arrested the man on suspicion of a number of offences of fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.
It follows an investigation into three reports of an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people living in rural communities.
Detective Inspector Ryan said: “The suspect will now be questioned in connection with these offences. I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believed to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate. Please call us on 101.
"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ ”