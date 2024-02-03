Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pearse Forgione, aged 29, from Lissan Road, admitted possessing an offensive weapon, the scissors, in a public place, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that at approximately 4pm on December 20, 2022, police on mobile patrol at Perry Street car park, Dungannon, approached two males one of whom was Forgione.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said the other male was “covered in blood” and when police spoke to the defendant they noticed a white powder residue on his nostril.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said the defendant put his hand into his coat pocket and brought out a pair of scissors which he refused to drop when told to do so by the police.

She said he became aggressive and police then brought him to the ground in a controlled manner and he continued shouting and swearing.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton said Forgione was "quite clearly under the influence" and accepted that he should not have had the scissors in a public place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Patton said when Forgione did not abide by the police instruction to drop the scissors they took him to the ground. He stressed the defendant had nothing to do with the injuries suffered by the other man.

The court heard that the defendant had been sentenced at Belfast Court on Friday to five months custody in relation to other matters.