A 53-year-old man Maghera man has been given a Conditional Discharge for two years on a shoplifting charge.

William Robert Ian Stockman, from Brown Drive in the town, pleaded guilty to stealing food items to the value of £20 belonging to Kelly's Spar, Union Road, Magherafelt, on June 18, 2021.

Stockman appeared by video link from Coleraine custody suite before Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday on foot of a bench warrant.

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant has health difficulties and the case was due to come before the court in August of last year.

Court gavel.

Advertisement

Mr McStay said the case had been adjourned for his attendance but this did not work and a bench warrant was issued.

Imposing the Conditional Discharge, District Judge Peter Magill warned Stockman to “stay out of trouble” for the next two years and he wouldn’t hear anything more about this matter.

Advertisement