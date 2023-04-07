Register
Mid Ulster man was found with stolen boiler and piping in van

Police applied sirens and flashing lights when a van failed to stop for them in the Draperstown area, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Before the court was 62-year-old Raymond Joseph Ballantine from St Lurach's Gardens, Maghera, who was placed on Probation for 18 months on a charge of handling stolen goods, a copper boiler and piping.

Ballintine was also fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to stop for police.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on September 8 last year, at approximately 5.30pm, police attended an address in Draperstown following a report of an incident.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said on arrival police saw a vehicle emerging from a road and recognised the witness Ballantine, who was driving.

She said police applied sirens and flashing lights to get the defendant to stop but they continued along the Fivemilestraight for a certain distance before ending the pursuit.

Counsel said police later attended a field at Dunmurry Road and saw Ballantine climbing out of the vehicle and he was detained.

She added it transpired a cooper boiler and piping were taken by other persons not before the court from a domestic property, and Ballantine gave a ‘no comment’ interview to police.

A defence lawyer explained that Ballantine was “asked to get involved in something he did not need to get himself involved in and got in at the deep end.”

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter remarked that such offending is a “plague on builders” because they have to get people quickly into houses, as thewere those going round stealing items such as boilers.