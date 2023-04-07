Police applied sirens and flashing lights when a van failed to stop for them in the Draperstown area, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Before the court was 62-year-old Raymond Joseph Ballantine from St Lurach's Gardens, Maghera, who was placed on Probation for 18 months on a charge of handling stolen goods, a copper boiler and piping.

Ballintine was also fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to stop for police.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on September 8 last year, at approximately 5.30pm, police attended an address in Draperstown following a report of an incident.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said on arrival police saw a vehicle emerging from a road and recognised the witness Ballantine, who was driving.

She said police applied sirens and flashing lights to get the defendant to stop but they continued along the Fivemilestraight for a certain distance before ending the pursuit.

Counsel said police later attended a field at Dunmurry Road and saw Ballantine climbing out of the vehicle and he was detained.

She added it transpired a cooper boiler and piping were taken by other persons not before the court from a domestic property, and Ballantine gave a ‘no comment’ interview to police.

A defence lawyer explained that Ballantine was “asked to get involved in something he did not need to get himself involved in and got in at the deep end.”