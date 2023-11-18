Mid Ulster motorist hit speed of 112mph on A26 dual-carriageway near Ballymena
Matthew Morris (20), of Golf View in Cookstown, was detected at 8.40am on April 9 this year at the A26 Crankill Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - near Ballymena.
References were handed in to Ballymena Magistrates' Court on behalf of the defendant.
A defence lawyer said the defendant passed his test in October 2021 and although he was out of his R plates last year he was still a probationary driver in April 2023.
The lawyer said the defendant had done an airport run for a friend and then was late going towards Coleraine to "do a turn" for another friend.
The lawyer said the speed was "unacceptable" but added: "This is clearly not a case of showmanship. He isn't showing off to other young people, he is not involved in any kind of race or anything like that".
District Judge Nigel Broderick says he sees many speeds of over 100mph being brought to his court.
He said such speeds lead to accidents and many of those involve "young men".
Judge Broderick said: "I see your parents have come to court in support of you. It is every parent's nightmare to open the door to a police officer who tells them that there has been a fatal accident. Thankfully, that doesn't form a feature in this case".
The judge added there is a "tendency for young men to think they are infallible and they can handle a car at any speed".
He took into account the defendant’s clear record, guilty plea and references but he said there had to be a "deterrence to others who drive at these speeds" and banned the defendant from the roads for six weeks along with a £200 fine.