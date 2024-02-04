Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross Ramsey, aged 30, from Stewart Avenue in Cookstown, was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy for dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Ramsey at Dungannon Magistrates Court that if he came before the court again for a similar matter he would face a longer disqualification.

Prosecuting counsel said on October 29 last year at 2.30am, police on patrol at William Street, Cookstown, observed a black Audi car driving against the flow of traffic without illumination.

The lawyer said the police vehicle crossed at the Burn Road junction and another police vehicle with activated flashing lights and siren caused the Audi car to pull over.

Counsel said Ramsey was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and failed to provide an evidential specimen at the police station.

A defence lawyer said the defendant’s relationship had ended and that led to depression and anxiety.

He explained Ramsey had an entry for excess alcohol which was subsequent to this offence that resulted in him being remanded in custody and losing his job in a factory.

The lawyer said the defendant had since managed to get another job and is now in a new relationship.