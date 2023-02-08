A young motorist has lost his licence for 12 months after being spotted as he drove with no lights on in Magherafelt.

Michael Pegram (20), from Piney Hill, Magherafelt, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The local magistrates court was told that on December 27 last, police were on patrol in Magherafelt when they observed a Golf car driving down Rainey Street with no lights on.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the vehicle and, on speaking to the defendant, noticed that his eyes were glazed and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from him.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

She said Pegram failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing 68 mgs of alcohol in breath.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has no record and is of good character.

Mr Atherton explained Pegram had been out locally and made the foolish decision to drive less than half a mile.

The solicitor said as a result of the pending disqualification Pegram’s employers had “relieved him of his duties”, but to his credit he had gone out and found other employment and would be able to continue supporting his mother.

Mr Atherton added that he is a young man who has never been in trouble before and pleaded with the court to keep the period of disqualification to the minimum.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers noted the alcohol reading was almost twice the legal limit.

