Mid Ulster mum used stolen card to make purchases

Part-time hotel worker Rebecca Ann Hunter (28), from Carson Villas, Upperlands, had pleaded guilty at an earlier court and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

She admitted stealing the credit card belonging to another female between September 4 -8, 2019 and dishonestly using the card to make to make a number of transactions exposing the injured party to a risk of loss between September 6 and October 19.

Prosecuting counsel said the £1,407.59 had been paid back and the prosecution had only been proceeded with due to Hunter’s lack of cooperation.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the case could have been resolved in another way if the defendant had engaged and it resulted in her being arrested which had been a “very traumatic experience for her.”

He said she had buried her head in the sand in relation to the matter but wished to apologise to the complainant and was full of remorse.

Imposing the suspended sentence, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that it seemed premeditated in that the defendant took the card and then went ahead and used it pay for purchases.