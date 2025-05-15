Police are urging members of the community to “speak up” following a surge of anti-social behaviour in Mid Ulster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI has issued a list of organisations to assist members of the public affected by the issue.

In a statement on Thursday (May 15), police said: “Over the last few months Mid Ulster has seen an upward trend in incidents of anti-social behaviour. Such behaviour means acting in a way that can upset, harm or cause problems for other people in your community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This can include things like: being really loud, especially at night; spraying graffiti or damaging property; dropping letter or dumping rubbish; arguments or fallouts between neighbours.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"Even if these things are not always crimes, they can still make life miserable for other people. It's important to speak up if you see or experience anti-social behaviour, so it doesn't get any worse.

“Different organisations help sort out Anti-social behaviour, depending on what's happening.”

Organisations may include the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Ulster Council;

Housing Executive

Housing associations;

Private landlords;

Police.

"If you're not sure who to talk to, you can find the right contact on ni direct.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.