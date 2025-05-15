Mid Ulster police highlight support following ‘upward trend in incidents of anti-social behaviour’

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 15:37 BST
Police are urging members of the community to “speak up” following a surge of anti-social behaviour in Mid Ulster.

The PSNI has issued a list of organisations to assist members of the public affected by the issue.

In a statement on Thursday (May 15), police said: “Over the last few months Mid Ulster has seen an upward trend in incidents of anti-social behaviour. Such behaviour means acting in a way that can upset, harm or cause problems for other people in your community.

"This can include things like: being really loud, especially at night; spraying graffiti or damaging property; dropping letter or dumping rubbish; arguments or fallouts between neighbours.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"Even if these things are not always crimes, they can still make life miserable for other people. It's important to speak up if you see or experience anti-social behaviour, so it doesn't get any worse.

“Different organisations help sort out Anti-social behaviour, depending on what's happening.”

Organisations may include the following:

  • Mid Ulster Council;
  • Housing Executive
  • Housing associations;
  • Private landlords;
  • Police.

"If you're not sure who to talk to, you can find the right contact on ni direct.”

