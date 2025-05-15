Mid Ulster police highlight support following ‘upward trend in incidents of anti-social behaviour’
The PSNI has issued a list of organisations to assist members of the public affected by the issue.
In a statement on Thursday (May 15), police said: “Over the last few months Mid Ulster has seen an upward trend in incidents of anti-social behaviour. Such behaviour means acting in a way that can upset, harm or cause problems for other people in your community.
"This can include things like: being really loud, especially at night; spraying graffiti or damaging property; dropping letter or dumping rubbish; arguments or fallouts between neighbours.
"Even if these things are not always crimes, they can still make life miserable for other people. It's important to speak up if you see or experience anti-social behaviour, so it doesn't get any worse.
“Different organisations help sort out Anti-social behaviour, depending on what's happening.”
Organisations may include the following:
- Mid Ulster Council;
- Housing Executive
- Housing associations;
- Private landlords;
- Police.
"If you're not sure who to talk to, you can find the right contact on ni direct.”