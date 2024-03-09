Mid Ulster police investigating home heating oil theft
Police in Mid Ulster are seeking help from the public following a report of a theft of home heating oil.
A PSNI spokesperson said officers are investigating the theft from an oil tank in the Lisnamonaghan Road area of Castlecaufield which is believed to have taken place during the evening of Thursday, March 7 and the early hours of Friday, March 8.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, information regarding suspicious vehicles in the area or any possible CCTV footage which may assist with this investigation and are asking anyone who can help to contact them 101 and quote reference 256 – 8/3/24.