Mid Ulster police mount anti-drugs operation on Lough Neagh

Police in Mid Ulster, along with colleagues from the Tactical Support Group (TSG), were on boat patrol on Lough Neagh.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:23 BST

The operation, backed on land by vehicle check points in the Ardboe and Washing Bay area, is in keeping with the PSNI’s commitment to tackle drug misuse.

Inspector Alison Johnstone said: “The patrols, carried out by Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team with the help of TSG colleagues, were part of a planned operation to prevent and pursue drug-related criminality.

“I can report that nothing untoward was found. And I’m also keen to assure local people that we remain totally committed to tackling the illegal movement and supply of drugs, whether via land or water.”

Police on boat patrol in Lough Neagh searching for drugs.
The searches are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker, which is the police service’s organisational commitment to address the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

The inspector added: “If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal supply of drugs please contact us on 101.”

Police backed up the operation with vehicle checkpoints at Ardboe.
