Mid Ulster police seek to identify people involved in fight

Police have issued an appeal to try to identify a number of people who were involved in a fight in Dungannon last December.

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Apr 2023, 19:58 BST

The incident took place in the early hours of December 4.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are requesting information to try and identify a number of people who were involved in a fight on Irish Street, Dungannon which resulted in a member of the public receiving serious injuries.

"This occurred at approximately 1.25am on December4, 2022 outside Hagans Bar and Apache Pizza takeaway.

Police are requesting information from the public about a fight in Dungannon.Police are requesting information from the public about a fight in Dungannon.
"If anyone has any information on this incident and can help with enquiries can they ring 101 quoting police reference 146 of December 4, 2022.”