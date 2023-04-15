The incident took place in the early hours of December 4.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are requesting information to try and identify a number of people who were involved in a fight on Irish Street, Dungannon which resulted in a member of the public receiving serious injuries.
"This occurred at approximately 1.25am on December4, 2022 outside Hagans Bar and Apache Pizza takeaway.
"If anyone has any information on this incident and can help with enquiries can they ring 101 quoting police reference 146 of December 4, 2022.”