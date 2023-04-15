Police have issued an appeal to try to identify a number of people who were involved in a fight in Dungannon last December.

The incident took place in the early hours of December 4.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are requesting information to try and identify a number of people who were involved in a fight on Irish Street, Dungannon which resulted in a member of the public receiving serious injuries.

"This occurred at approximately 1.25am on December4, 2022 outside Hagans Bar and Apache Pizza takeaway.

Police are requesting information from the public about a fight in Dungannon.

