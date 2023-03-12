Mid Ulster police share photos of crash involving suspected drink driver

Police in Mid Ulster have shared photos on social media of a road traffic collision which they suspect involved a drink driver.

The images, showing a badly damaged vehicle and debris, were taken at the scene of a crash on the Gulladuff Road, Maghera.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from the local policing team in Magherafelt attended the incident on Sunday (March 12).

"One person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and various other offences. Miraculously, the driver was uninjured and walked away from this collision.

The scene of the crash on the Gulladuff Road, Maghera. Picture: PSNI

"Mid Ulster police will continue to arrest drink drivers and place them before the courts.”