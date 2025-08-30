Mid Ulster PSNI arrest driver after vehicle driven at speed through Moneymore crashes in Desertmartin
On Friday morning, officers travelling through Moneymore said they noticed a vehicle travelling at excess speed through the village.
Despite police alerting for the vehicle to stop, the driver took off at high speed in the direction of Desertmartin.
Police located the vehicle crashed a short time later in Desertmartin village.
"The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of Class B drugs,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"Reckless behaviour like this can cost lives. Never drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.”