A female driver was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after other motorists allegedly saw her driving on the road side of the road in Coalisland.

Mid Ulster police confirmed: “In the middle of the afternoon, officers in Dungannon located and arrested a female driver on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

"This driver had been observed by other motorists driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding with bollards in Coalisland.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have devastating consequences.

"If you suspect a driver is impaired, call us on 999 or 101.”