Mid Ulster PSNI investigating theft of 62 sheep from Cookstown area

Mid Ulster police are investigating a report that 62 sheep, valued at £19,000, have been stolen.

The animals have been reported stolen from the Keerin Road area of Cookstown.

The sheep are believed to have been taken sometime between Friday, July 4 and Friday, August 29. They have a blue marking on their shoulder.

Police investigating the theft are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 387 of 01/09/25.