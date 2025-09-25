Mid Ulster PSNI investigating theft of 62 sheep from Cookstown area
Mid Ulster police are investigating a report that 62 sheep, valued at £19,000, have been stolen.
The animals have been reported stolen from the Keerin Road area of Cookstown.
The sheep are believed to have been taken sometime between Friday, July 4 and Friday, August 29. They have a blue marking on their shoulder.
Police investigating the theft are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 387 of 01/09/25.