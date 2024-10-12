Mid Ulster PSNI praise public for contacting them over suspected drink driver

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Oct 2024, 09:35 BST
Mid Ulster police have praised the actions of a member of the public who contacted them over concerns of a driver they suspected had been drinking.

"Community cooperation leads to action in Ardboe,” a police spokesperson posted on social media on Friday. “Thanks to a vigilant member of the public, a dangerous drink driver is off our rural roads this evening.”

Police responded to the report of suspicious driving in Ardboe and located the vehicle. They commenced a successful pursuit that led to the suspect driver’s arrest in Coagh.

The driver was taken into police custody to assist police with their enquiries.

Police shared the image of a car they pursued after receiving a report from a member of the public over a suspected drink driver. Picture: PSNIPolice shared the image of a car they pursued after receiving a report from a member of the public over a suspected drink driver. Picture: PSNI
Police shared the image of a car they pursued after receiving a report from a member of the public over a suspected drink driver. Picture: PSNI

"This outcome shows just how vital public reporting is in keeping our community safe,” the police spokesperson said.

“Your information can prevent accidents and save lives. We can’t do it without you—when you see something, say something. Together, we make Mid Ulster safer for everyone."

