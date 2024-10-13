Mid Ulster PSNI seek witnesses to assault near Home Bargains store

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2024, 09:41 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault which took place within the vicinity of Home Bargains at the Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 11 at approximately 9.40pm, involving a male and a female. The female may have sustained an injury in the assault, but both parties had left the area before police arrived.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this, or have any information in relation to the assault, is asked to contact police of 101 quoting reference number 1778 of 11/10/24.

