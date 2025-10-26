Mid Ulster police are appealing for information following an arson at business premises in Gulladuff.

The incident took place at a business on Mayogall Road during the early hours of Wednesday, October 8.

Anyone with information or who was driving on the Mayogall Road between 12.30am and 2am on October 8 and who may have dashcam or noticed suspicious behaviour is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 53 of 08/10/25.