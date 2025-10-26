Mid Ulster PSNI seeks information after arson at business in Gulladuff
Mid Ulster police are appealing for information following an arson at business premises in Gulladuff.
The incident took place at a business on Mayogall Road during the early hours of Wednesday, October 8.
Anyone with information or who was driving on the Mayogall Road between 12.30am and 2am on October 8 and who may have dashcam or noticed suspicious behaviour is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 53 of 08/10/25.