A recent spate of burglaries across the Mid Ulster area has prompted police to urge people to review security in and around their property.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While investigations are ongoing, now is a good time to ensure your property is as secure as possible,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Householders are urged to be vigilant as burglaries can be opportunistic, but also to take the following steps:

Lock all doors and windows

When you are away from home, use timer switches to turn on some lights when it goes dark,

Keep valuables out of sight and away from windows.

Secure outbuildings, garden sheds and oil tanks.

Keep your house and car keys safe and away from doors and windows.

Secure machinery and tools.

Consider installing motion sensor lighting, cameras or a monitored alarm system.

Make sure you have up-to-date contents insurance.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is urged report it immediately to police by calling 101 or in an emergency 999.