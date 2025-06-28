Mid Ulster PSNI urges householders to review security following series of burglaries
A recent spate of burglaries across the Mid Ulster area has prompted police to urge people to review security in and around their property.
“While investigations are ongoing, now is a good time to ensure your property is as secure as possible,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
Householders are urged to be vigilant as burglaries can be opportunistic, but also to take the following steps:
- Lock all doors and windows
- When you are away from home, use timer switches to turn on some lights when it goes dark,
- Keep valuables out of sight and away from windows.
- Secure outbuildings, garden sheds and oil tanks.
- Keep your house and car keys safe and away from doors and windows.
- Secure machinery and tools.
- Consider installing motion sensor lighting, cameras or a monitored alarm system.
- Make sure you have up-to-date contents insurance.
Anyone who notices suspicious activity is urged report it immediately to police by calling 101 or in an emergency 999.