Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA says 'improvised explosive device' found in Coalisland house searches
Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon said in a Facebook post that an improvised explosive device was found during searches of houses in Coalisland.
She said: "PSNI are evacuating Maplebrook in Coalisland after the discovery of an improvised explosive device during searches of houses in the area.
"I have spoken with PSNI and hopefully disruption will be kept to a minimum and this will be dealt with as quickly as possible. "
Ms Dillon said any residents who need assistance or support should get in touch with her.