Mid Ulster woman dealt with by court after she spat at police officer

A Magherafelt woman who spat on a police officer was given a two-month suspended jail sentence at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
25 minutes ago

Michelle Anne Hughes (41), from Killowen Drive, admitted charges of assaulting the officer and disorderly behaviour.

The court heard at 1.35am on February 28 last, police were called to an incident at which NI Ambulance were in attendance at Killowen Drive.

Prosecuting counsel said Hughes was “shouting and swearing” at police officers and had spat at a constable.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Imposing the sentence, which he suspended for 18 months, District Judge Peter Magill said spitting on a police officer was a serious matter which has attracted a custodial sentence.

He noted that the defendant had spat at the officer, but it landed on his body armour.

The judge accepted the offences had happened while "there was a fraught situation going on in the flat with your partner at the time."

He told Hughes he would give her credit for pleading guilty to the offences.