Police said the items were lost last week.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Some time between 3/3/22 and 5/3/22 a black military style pouch containing a sum of cash and a logo’d water bottle was lost between Watsons Lane and Asda in Portadown.

“Should you come across this, please contact PSNI on 101 and quote reference 1244 06/03/22 or hand it in to Lurgan PSNI Station.”

