The public’s help is critical in helping to tackle puppy smuggling through Larne and other ports in Northern Ireland, says Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir.

Mr Muir was speaking after hearing how the multi-agency enforcement Paws for Thought Group is working to prevent illegal breeding and trafficking of pups between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Paws for Thought was formed in 2020 and includes representatives from DAERA, councils, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Belfast Harbour Police, PSNI and ferry companies.

Speaking at Larne Harbour, the minister said: “Safeguarding animal health and welfare is one of my key priorities and I am delighted to be here today and hear first-hand about how all the organisations involved in this group have worked collaboratively to disrupt the trafficking of pups through this port and also Belfast Harbour.

“We know pups bred by illegal unlicensed breeders are often subject to horrendous conditions both when bred as well as when transported. They are frequently in very poor health and can have limited life expectancies.

"Those involved in this abhorrent trade traffic many of the pups to Great Britain, where they are sold at very high prices. Innocent animal lovers are often subsequently duped into believing these pups have come from a reputable breeder.

"Sadly, in many cases the pups suffer serious and painful health conditions resulting in some having to be put to sleep, causing great distress to the new owners.”

The minister went on to say the coordinated, multi-agency approach is proving successful in detecting illegal activity, both through operations at the ports and intelligence sharing between the agencies.

He added: “However, the public’s help in stopping this cruel trade is critical. I would encourage anyone with information about this criminal activity to pass it on to either my department, councils, PSNI or the Harbour Police if they think they have any information which would help stop the illegal movement of dogs.”

Anyone found guilty of a welfare during transport offence can receive penalty of up to three-months in jail and a £5,000 fine.

The Paws for Thought multi-agency group said: “Illegal dog breeding and smuggling of pups is frequently operated by organised crime gangs only interested in making huge profits selling ‘designer’ pups in GB.

"They have no regard to the welfare of the dogs and many of the pups that are detected and rescued during operations are suffering from extremely painful health conditions. Members of the public can, and have been, of huge help in reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities.

"We would urge anyone who witnesses or hears anything suspicious when travelling through the ports, or has any information or has witnessed something locally that indicates illegal dog breeding or movement of illegally bred dogs is taking place, to please report this to the relevant authority (an illegal consignment of pups hidden in a lorry were rescued last year when a passenger alerted staff after hearing the dogs).”