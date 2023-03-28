Register
Minister 'very, very disappointed' that Lambeg Parish Church has been targeted by thieves

A Lisburn minister has said he is ‘very, very disappointed’ that his church has been targeted by thieves in recent months.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:28 BST

Rev Eddie Coulter spoke out after Lambeg Parish Church became the victim of thieves who have stolen oil from the church and lead from the roof, causing damage to the historic building.

Rev Coulter said: “We are very disappointed the church has been targeted. There has been theft of fuel over the winter and now theft from the roof and it has left the church badly damaged.

"It is very, very disappointing that this should happen.”

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information in relation to a number of reports of the theft from the church.Inspector Moore said: “We received a report on January 16 that oil had been stolen from an oil tank at premises in the Church Hill area. Damage had been caused to the valve of the tank in order to access it.

“A further report was received on February 23 that a quantity of oil had been stolen from a tank at the same premises. This time, a lock was cut off in order to gain access.

“It’s believed that this occurred sometime between February 18 and February 22.

“On March 13, it was further reported that damage had been caused to the roof of the same premises and an attempt had been made to steal lead.”

Inspector Moore continued: “As we continue with our enquiries into these incidents, we’re asking anyone who may have any information to get in touch with us.“In particular, we want to hear from anyone who was in the area at these times, and saw any suspicious activity. If you have any information which might help us, please call 101, quoting reference number 637 13/03/23.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555."If you have any concerns about this issue, or if you would like some crime prevention advice call us on 101 and we can arrange for our Crime Prevention Officer to speak with you."